Jackson Acker News: Waived by Buffalo
Acker was waived by the Bills on Monday, Alec White of the team's official site reports.
The fullback signed with Buffalo as an undrafted free agent in May after five seasons at Wisconsin. Acker saw action on three offensive snaps and four special-teams snaps in the Bills' preseason opener against the Panthers on Saturday, as he continued to compete with Ben VanSumeren for the team's open fullback role.
Jackson Acker
Free Agent
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