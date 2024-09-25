Jackson Barton Injury: Goes on practice squad IR

The Cardinals placed Barton on the practice squad injured list Wednesday due to a toe injury.

Barton was called up for Sunday's game against the Lions and started at right tackle in place of Kelvin Beachum (hamstring). Barton injured his toe in the fourth quarter of Sunday's contest, and he'll now be forced to miss at least the next four games. That makes Week 8 against the Dolphins on Oct. 27 the earliest he can be reinstated off the practice squad IR.