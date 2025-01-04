Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jackson Barton headshot

Jackson Barton Injury: Officially placed on IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 4, 2025

The Cardinals placed Barton (ankle) on injured reserve Saturday.

Barton was already ruled out for Sunday's regular-season finale against the 49ers. His placement on IR allowed Arizona to sign safety Andre Chachere from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday. Barton appeared in four regular-season games for the Cardinals, including two starts at right tackle.

Jackson Barton
Arizona Cardinals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now