Jackson Meeks News: Slated to join Detroit
Meeks is expected to sign with the Lions as an undrafted free agent, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Meeks' deal reportedly includes $200,000 guaranteed and a $20,000 signing bonus, per Pelissero. He will be the third young wideout added to Detroit's receiving corps in recent days, as the organization drafted a pair of receivers -- Isaac TeSlaa and Dominic Lovett -- in the draft. Meeks spent his first three collegiate seasons at Georgia before transferring to Syracuse for his senior year, when he tallied 78 catches for 1,021 yards and seven touchdowns.
Jackson Meeks
Free Agent
