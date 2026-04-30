Jacob Clark News: Links up with Las Vegas

The Raiders signed Clark as an undrafted free agent Thursday.

Clark began his collegiate career with Minnesota before transferring to Missouri State. During his senior year, he completed 65.7 percent of his passes for 3,244 yards and a 28:11 TD:INT. Clark has a quick release but doesn't have a particularly strong arm. Las Vegas drafted Fernando Mendoza first overall and also signed veteran Kirk Cousins in early April, so Clark figures to develop on the practice squad if he sticks with the organization.