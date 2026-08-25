Jacob Cowing headshot

Jacob Cowing Injury: Dealing with groin issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 25, 2026 at 4:11pm

Cowing (groin) did not participate at the 49ers' training camp practice Tuesday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Per Wagoner, coach Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday that he expects Cowing to return to practice next week before the team travels to Australia for its regular-season debut against the Rams. In the meantime, 2025 fourth-rounder Jordan Watkins could be called on to perform punt-return duties with the first team.

Jacob Cowing
San Francisco 49ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jacob Cowing See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jacob Cowing See More
NFL Best Ball ADP Fallers: Buy or Sell the Dip?
NFL
NFL Best Ball ADP Fallers: Buy or Sell the Dip?
Author Image
John McKechnie
56 days ago
Best Ball Strategy: Market Audit on Broncos and Browns
NFL
Best Ball Strategy: Market Audit on Broncos and Browns
Author Image
John McKechnie
60 days ago
Best Ball ADP Comparison Tool: What's Changed This Summer
NFL
Best Ball ADP Comparison Tool: What's Changed This Summer
Author Image
John McKechnie
74 days ago
NFL Odds Tracker: NFL Divisional Round Weekend Odds and Totals
NFL
NFL Odds Tracker: NFL Divisional Round Weekend Odds and Totals
Author Image
Michael Rathburn
223 days ago
NFL Playoffs Odds Tracker: NFL Wild Card Weekend
NFL
NFL Playoffs Odds Tracker: NFL Wild Card Weekend
Author Image
Michael Rathburn
230 days ago