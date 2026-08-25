Jacob Cowing Injury: Dealing with groin issue

Cowing (groin) did not participate at the 49ers' training camp practice Tuesday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Per Wagoner, coach Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday that he expects Cowing to return to practice next week before the team travels to Australia for its regular-season debut against the Rams. In the meantime, 2025 fourth-rounder Jordan Watkins could be called on to perform punt-return duties with the first team.