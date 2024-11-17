Fantasy Football
Jacob Cowing headshot

Jacob Cowing Injury: Diagnosed with concussion

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 17, 2024

Cowing (concussion) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against Seattle, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Cowing entered concussion protocols after taking a hit to the head during a punt return in the second quarter. He won't return Sunday, and he'll have to go through the league's five-step concussion protocols in order to play in Week 12 against the Packers on Sunday, Nov. 24.

Jacob Cowing
San Francisco 49ers
