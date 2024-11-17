Jacob Cowing Injury: Diagnosed with concussion
Cowing (concussion) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against Seattle, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Cowing entered concussion protocols after taking a hit to the head during a punt return in the second quarter. He won't return Sunday, and he'll have to go through the league's five-step concussion protocols in order to play in Week 12 against the Packers on Sunday, Nov. 24.
