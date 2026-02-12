Jacob Cowing Injury: Doesn't play in 2025

Cowing was unable to take the field during the 2025 season due to a hamstring injury.

Cowing, a 2024 fourth-round pick from Arizona, was placed on the injured reserve list in late August and missed San Francisco's entire campaign. The 25-year-old returned to full practice and nearly rejoined the 49ers' active roster for their playoff run but was ultimately unable to do so. Under contract through 2027, Cowing will likely have the opportunity to compete for a depth-role in San Francisco's wide-receiver room ahead of next season.