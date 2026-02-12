Jacob Cowing Injury: Doesn't play in 2025
Cowing was unable to take the field during the 2025 season due to a hamstring injury.
Cowing, a 2024 fourth-round pick from Arizona, was placed on the injured reserve list in late August and missed San Francisco's entire campaign. The 25-year-old returned to full practice and nearly rejoined the 49ers' active roster for their playoff run but was ultimately unable to do so. Under contract through 2027, Cowing will likely have the opportunity to compete for a depth-role in San Francisco's wide-receiver room ahead of next season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jacob Cowing See More
-
NFL Picks
NFL Odds Tracker: NFL Divisional Round Weekend Odds and Totals29 days ago
-
NFL Picks
NFL Playoffs Odds Tracker: NFL Wild Card Weekend36 days ago
-
Box Score Breakdown
NFL Preseason Recap: Fantasy Winners and Losers This Preseason172 days ago
-
Box Score Breakdown
NFL Preseason Recap: Week 2 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage178 days ago
-
Box Score Breakdown
NFL Preseason Recap: Week 1 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage185 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jacob Cowing See More