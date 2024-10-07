Jacob Cowing Injury: Iffy for Thursday

Cowing (shoulder) is considered day-to-day as the 49ers begin Week 6 prep Monday,Lindsey Pallares of the 49ers' official site reports.

Cowing has been considered day-to-day since Sept. 30, after he suffered the injury in Week 4 against the Patriots. The rookie receiver was able to return to practice this past Friday, so he's at least made some progress in that time. Whether or not he'll be able to play in Week 6 likely won't be realized until closer to Thursday night's kickoff.