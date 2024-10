Cowing (shoulder) is considered day-to-day after being injured in Sunday's win over the Patriots, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

A fourth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Cowing has played just four offensive snaps and 15 on special teams through four games. He's yet to see a target on offense but has returned six punts for 32 yards. Kyle Juszczyk handled punt-return duties after Cowing's injury Sunday.