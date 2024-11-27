Jacob Cowing Injury: Logs full practice Wednesday
Cowing (concussion) was listed as a full practice participant on Wednesday's injury report, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Cowing suffered a concussion during the 49ers' Week 11 loss to the Seahawks, and he was unable to pass the league's five-step protocols in time for Week 12 against the Packers. His ability to practice in full Wednesday is a sign that he's progressing through the protocols, though he'll need to be cleared by an independent neurologist in order to play against the Bills on Sunday.
