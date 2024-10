Cowing (shoulder) did not participate in Thursday's practice.

Cowing has missed the first two practices of the week after injuring his shoulder in Week 4 against the Patriots. He'll have one more chance to practice in some capacity in order to have a chance at playing Sunday against the Cardinals. Ronnie Bell has a chance at serving as the 49ers' No. 4 wideout in Week 5 if both Cowing and Chris Conley (oblique) are unable to play.