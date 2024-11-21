Jacob Cowing Injury: Misses practice Thursday
Cowing (concussion) did not participate in practice Thursday.
The punt returner and wide receiver was a limited participant Wednesday after suffering the concussion during Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Seahawks. Cowing's status is moving in the wrong direction as this week's showdown with the Packers approaches. Ronnie Bell might be in line to return punts if Cowing misses Week 12.
