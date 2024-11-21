Fantasy Football
Jacob Cowing headshot

Jacob Cowing Injury: Misses practice Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 21, 2024

Cowing (concussion) did not participate in practice Thursday.

The punt returner and wide receiver was a limited participant Wednesday after suffering the concussion during Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Seahawks. Cowing's status is moving in the wrong direction as this week's showdown with the Packers approaches. Ronnie Bell might be in line to return punts if Cowing misses Week 12.

Jacob Cowing
San Francisco 49ers
More Stats & News
