Jacob Cowing Injury: Missing Week 12

Cowing (concussion) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Packers, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Cowing sustained a concussion in the 49ers' Week 11 loss to the Seahawks and was unable to practice both Thursday and Friday, so it's no surprise that he won't suit up Sunday. The rookie wideout from Arizona has seen minimal offensive work through nine appearances this season, catching two of his three targets for 50 yards across. Expect Ronnie Bell to serve as San Francisco's top punt returner with Cowing sidelined in Week 12.