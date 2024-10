Cowing (shoulder) was a limited participant in Friday's practice and is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Cowing was a DNP in each of the first two practices of the week, but he's given himself a chance to play Sunday after logging a limited session Friday. If he does suit up and Chris Conley (oblique) does not, Cowing would serve as the No. 4 wideout behind Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel and Jauan Jennings.