Cowing (shoulder) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Lindsay Pallares of the 49ers' official site reports.

Cowing had a chance to suit up after logging a limited practice session Friday, but he'll join Chris Conley (oblique) and Ricky Pearsall (chest) in street clothes. Ronnie Bell and Trent Taylor will serve as depth options behind Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and Jauan Jennings versus the Cardinals.