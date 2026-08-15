Jacob Cowing News: Back to practice
Cowing (hip) was a full participant in Saturday's practice, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Cowing suffered a hip injury sometime around last Wednesday's training camp session and has been absent from team activities since. The wide receiver's return to health will give him a chance to compete in next Thursday's preseason showdown with the Chargers. Cowing is currently listed as the starting punt returner for the team, but the 25-year-old will likely need to once again show he is a capable option at receiver to make the 53-man roster.
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