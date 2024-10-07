Jacob Cowing News: Considered full participant Monday

Cowing (shoulder) was listed as a full participant on Monday's estimated injury report, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Cowing was able to return to practice late last week, ultimately sitting out the team's 24-23 loss to the Cardinals. The wide receiver was reported to be considered day-to-day to open the week Monday according to Lindsey Pallares of the 49ers' official site. Cowing will look to make his return to the field in Thursday's matchup with the Seahawks.