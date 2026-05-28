Jacob Cowing News: On the field for OTAs

Cowing (hamstring) is participating in the 49ers' OTAs, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The wide receiver is not only participating, but he apparently looks good, per Maiocco, who called him a standout during Thursday's session, and David Lombardi of SFStandard.com, who reported that coach Kyle Shanahan said he was impressed that Cowing was in such good shape. The 2024 fourth-round pick missed the 2025 campaign with a hamstring injury that he suffered in late August.