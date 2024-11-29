Jacob Cowing News: Slated to suit up Sunday

Cowing (concussion) does not have an injury designation for Sunday's Week 13 battle versus the Bills, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports reports.

Cowing suffered a concussion Week 11 against Seattle and didn't suit up this past Sunday versus Green Bay. However, he's cleared the NFL's concussion protocol and will be able to play against Buffalo. Cowing has been held without a catch in all but one of his nine games so far this season, and his primary contributions have come as a punt returner.