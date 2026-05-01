Jacob De Jesus headshot

Jacob De Jesus News: Joins Kansas City

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 1, 2026 at 2:14pm

The Chiefs signed De Jesus as an undrafted free agent Friday.

De Jesus played two years at UNLV before transferring to California for the 2025 season. The wide receiver produced 108 receptions for 1,030 yards and six touchdowns over 13 games in 2025. De Jesus demonstrated the ability to handle high volume during his final college season, earning a look from a Chiefs team always looking to expand its wide-receiver options for Patrick Mahomes (knee).

Jacob De Jesus
Kansas City Chiefs
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