Jacob Harris Injury: Let go from IR

The Eagles waived Harris (concussion) from injured reserve Tuesday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Harris was set to miss the entire 2024 season after reverting to the Eagles' injured reserve due to a concussion he suffered in the preseason. Once he's able to pass the league's protocols, he will be able to sign with a team in need of depth at wide receiver. Harris appeared in two regular-season games for the Jaguars in 2023 and did not record a catch across 14 snaps on offense.