Jacob Harris News: Works out in Big Apple

Harris (concussion) worked out with the Giants on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Harris suffered a concussion during training camp in Philadelphia and ultimately landed on injured reserve. He reached an injury settlement with the Eagles on Oct. 15, and now appears to be fully cleared of concussion protocol. The pass catcher appeared in just two regular-season games for the Jaguars in 2023 and failed to record a catch on 14 offensive snaps.