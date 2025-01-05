Jacob Kibodi News: Auditions in finale

Kibodi had five carries for 24 yards and caught one of three targets for 15 yards in Saturday's 35-10 loss to the Ravens in Week 18.

Kibodi, an undrafted free agent running back out Louisiana-Lafayette, was on and off with the Saints organization in 2024 before joining Cleveland's practice squad in December. He was elevated to the active roster and made his NFL debut due to several injuries in the backfield. In addition to the six touches on 17 offensive snaps, Kibodi had a couple of red-zone targets. Like many areas on Cleveland's offense, the backfield is expected to undergo a makeover in 2025. Whether Kibodi is part of that is still to be determined, but he could eventually sign a reserve/future contract, which would put him on the team's 90-man offseason roster.