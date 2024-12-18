Jacob Kibodi News: Joins Cleveland's practice squad
The Browns signed Kibodi to the practice squad Wednesday.
Kibodi spent time on the Saints' practice squad for much of the 2024 regular season, but he was never elevated to the 53-man roster. Now with Cleveland, and with Nick Chubb (foot) out for the season, the 26-year-old undrafted rookie could have a chance to compete for the opportunity to make his NFL debut.
Jacob Kibodi
Free Agent
