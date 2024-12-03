Jacob Kibodi News: Let go by New Orleans

The Saints cut Kibodi from the practice squad Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Since failing to make the Saints' 53-man roster at the end of training camp, Kibodi has been on New Orleans' practice squad for two separate stints. He could be invited back on the practice squad for the tail end of the 2024 regular season, but the 26-year-old running back has the opportunity to explore other opportunities.