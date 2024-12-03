Fantasy Football
Jacob Kibodi

Jacob Kibodi News: Let go by New Orleans

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 3, 2024

The Saints cut Kibodi from the practice squad Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Since failing to make the Saints' 53-man roster at the end of training camp, Kibodi has been on New Orleans' practice squad for two separate stints. He could be invited back on the practice squad for the tail end of the 2024 regular season, but the 26-year-old running back has the opportunity to explore other opportunities.

Jacob Kibodi
 Free Agent
