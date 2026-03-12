Jacob Martin headshot

Jacob Martin News: Headed to Tennessee

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 12, 2026 at 5:10pm

Martin is slated to sign a two-year, $11 million deal with the Titans, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Martin, a 2018 sixth-round pick by the Seahawks, is coming off the best season of his NFL career in 2025, appearing in 17 games for the Commanders and setting career highs in total tackles (39) and sacks (5.5). Following his deal with the Titans, Martin is expected to operate as one of Tennessee's top edge rushers during the 2026 campaign.

Jacob Martin
Tennessee Titans
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jacob Martin See More
