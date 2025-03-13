Jacob Martin News: Heading to Washington

Martin agreed to a one-year, $3-million deal with the Commanders on Thursday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

The defensive end played on a one-year deal in 2024 as well, with the Bears, recording 15 tackles (nine solo), including 3.0 sacks. Martin played on 213 defensive snaps and on 203 special teams snaps, the fourth season in a row in which he saw nearly as many special teams snaps as defensive snaps. The 2018 sixth-round pick of the Seahawks has never made more than 23 tackles in a season, and he's now gotten one-year deals in each of the last three offseasons.