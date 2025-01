Martin played 15 snaps, but recorded no stats in the Bears' 24-22 win over the Packers on Sunday.

Martin saw his first game action with the Bears in Week 8. On the season, the seven-year veteran tallied 15 tackles and 3.0 sacks. The defensive end has not posted more than 23 stops or 4.0 sacks in a season as he heads to unrestricted free agency in his age-29 season.