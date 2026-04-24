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Jacob Rodriguez News: Drafted by Dolphins

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 24, 2026 at 5:02pm

The Dolphins selected Rodriguez in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 43rd overall.

Rodriguez (6-foot-1, 231 pounds) began his collegiate career at Virginia as a quarterback, but he spent the next four seasons with Texas Tech, where he transitioned to linebacker and truly broke out in 2024 and 2025. Last year, Rodriguez earned unanimous All-American honors (plus numerous other awards) and finished fifth in terms of Heisman Trophy voting, totaling 128 tackles, including 1.0 sacks and 11.0 tackles for loss, plus seven forced fumbles, six passes defensed and four interceptions across 14 games. Jordyn Brooks and Tyrel Dodson are both positioned to hit free agency after the 2026 season, providing Rodriguez with a clear path to a starting gig in 2027 at the latest. Whenever Rodriguez does step into a starting role, his three-down skill set and playmaking instinct could provide notable upside in IDP formats.

Jacob Rodriguez
Miami Dolphins
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