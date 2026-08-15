Jacob Saylors Injury: Day-to-day with ankle issue
Saylors (ankle) could return to practice in "a day or two," Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News reports.
Saylors likely picked up the issue in Thursday's preseason opener against the Bengals. The running back is set to be the starting kick returner for the Lions this season, so healing completely from the issue takes priority over preseason action. Saylors played just nine offensive snaps over 16 regular-season games in 2025 compared to 281 special-teams snaps.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jacob Saylors See More
-
DFS NFL
NFL DFS Preseason Week 1: Top Picks & Lineup Strategy for Thursday's Games2 days ago
-
Fantasy Football Draft Strategy
2026 Fantasy Football Draft Strategy: 32 Teams, 32 Questions5 days ago
-
Fantasy Football Draft Strategy
Fantasy Football Draft Rankings: 2026 Handcuff Running Back Tiers30 days ago
-
Fantasy Football Draft Strategy
Scott Fish Bowl 16: Players with Video Game Potential to Target31 days ago
-
Fantasy Football Draft Strategy
Fantasy Football Draft Rankings: 2026 Running Back Tiers32 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jacob Saylors See More