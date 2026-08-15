Jacob Saylors headshot

Jacob Saylors Injury: Day-to-day with ankle issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 15, 2026 at 9:14pm

Saylors (ankle) could return to practice in "a day or two," Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News reports.

Saylors likely picked up the issue in Thursday's preseason opener against the Bengals. The running back is set to be the starting kick returner for the Lions this season, so healing completely from the issue takes priority over preseason action. Saylors played just nine offensive snaps over 16 regular-season games in 2025 compared to 281 special-teams snaps.

Jacob Saylors
Detroit Lions
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