Jacoby Brissett News: Can't pull off comeback Sunday

Brissett completed 18 of 34 passes for 160 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions and added a 10-yard rush on his only carry in the Patriots' 15-10 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday.

Brissett put together another middling passing performance overall, mustering his straight sub-170-yard tally to open the campaign. Brissett also failed to throw a touchdown for the third time in five contests, although he did see what could have been a game-winning scoring strike to Ja'Lynn Polk reversed on replay when it was ruled the receiver did not bring down his heel inbounds. Head coach Jerod Mayo appears steadfast in his commitment to not expose rookie Drake Maye too early considering his team's offensive-line issues, so Brissett appears likely to start a Week 6 home matchup against the Texans.