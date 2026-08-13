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Jacoby Brissett News: Completes all five passes Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 13, 2026 at 9:33pm

Brissett completed all five of his passes for 44 yards and one touchdown during Thursday's 27-14 preseason win in Las Vegas.

In his first game action since agreeing to a reworked contract in late July, Brissett connected with WR Michael Wilson (twice for 23 yards), first-round rookie RB Jeremiyah Love (once for two yards), WR Kendrick Bourne (one time for 12 yards) and WR Marvin Harrison (a seven-yard TD). Meanwhile, standout TE Trey McBride logged just one play before hitting the sidelines. This was one exhibition contest with Brissett working with the first-team offense, but the offensive scheme under new coach Mike LaFleur appears to be running on all cylinders roughly one month before the regular season kicks off.

Jacoby Brissett
Arizona Cardinals
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