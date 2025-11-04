Following Monday's 27-17 win over the Cowboys, Gannon acknowledged that Kyler Murray will reclaim starting duties once fully healthy, and though Murray hasn't been officially ruled out from being available in a backup capacity Sunday while he continues rehab for his mid-foot sprain, the Cardinals will opt to stick with Brissett as their quarterback on a short week. While directing the offense in Week 9 as well as in losses to the Packers in Week 7 and Colts in Week 6, Brissett has moved the ball effectively, completing 73 of 111 pass attempts (65.8 percent) for 860 yards (7.7 YPA) and a 6:1 TD:INT to go along with 49 rushing yards and another score. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Murray -- who sustained his foot injury Oct. 5 -- has consulted with multiple doctors who have estimated his recovery timeline to be anywhere from 4-to-8 weeks, so Brissett's stint as the starter could be extended beyond Week 10 if Murray continues to make limited progress with his rehab program.