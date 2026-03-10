Jacoby Brissett headshot

Jacoby Brissett News: Expected to start over Minshew

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Brissett is on track to keep his starting job after the Cardinals settled for Gardner Minshew as their QB addition at the start of free agency, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

The catch is that Arizona still has time this offseason to add a third quarterback to the mix. Multiple reports suggest Minshew will come in behind Brissett on the depth chart, though Brissett hasn't been informed of any specific plans for the QB roles, according to Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com. Brissett, 33, is entering the second season of a two-year contract, after providing competent QB play during a 2025 campaign where not much went right for the Cardinals. They ended up leading the league in pass attempts, but a new coaching staff may not be as quick to abandon the run, even in trailing game scripts. To that end, the Cardinals are signing power runner Tyler Allgeier to challenge James Conner (ankle) and Trey Benson (knee) in the backfield.

