Jacoby Brissett News: In line to back up Maye

Brissett will serve as a backup in Sunday's game against the Titans to Drake Maye, who will start after clearing concussion protocol, Evan Lazar of the team's official site reports.

Brissett replaced Maye in the first half of last Sunday's 25-22 win over the Jets after the rookie signal-caller was forced out of the contest after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit that landed him in the protocol. With Maye having been cleared for Week 9 action, Brissett is slated to reprise his usual duties as the No. 2 quarterback.