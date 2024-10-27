Jacoby Brissett News: Leads comeback win in relief

Brissett completed 15 of 24 passes for 132 yards, without a touchdown or interception, after replacing Drake Maye (concussion) in the first half of Sunday's 25-22 win over the Jets. Brissett added three rushing attempts for 11 yards and threw a two-point conversion.

Brissett led the Patriots to an upset win with a pair of second-half touchdown drives, both of which were capped by Rhamondre Stevenson touchdown runs. The veteran quarterback threw a two-point conversion to Stevenson after the running back's second rushing score, which came with 22 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. Brissett started New England's first five games but has only two touchdown passes this season, so he won't be an appealing fantasy option if Maye's unable to clear the NFL's five-step concussion protocol before the Patriots head to Tennessee for a Week 9 matchup that could have significant implications near the top of the 2025 NFL Draft.