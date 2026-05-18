Jacoby Brissett News: Not present for voluntary OTAs

Brissett was not present for the start of voluntary OTAs on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The veteran quarterback has stayed away from the team this offseason, as he's seeking a raise for the 2026 campaign. Coming off a career year in 2025, which saw Brissett complete 315 of 485 passes (64.9 percent) for 3,366 yards, 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions, the 33-year-old is looking for more money and possibly more term on his contract. Brissett is currently scheduled to collect $5.44 million in 2026, which would put him 26th at the quarterback position. There's been no indication that Arizona is actively discussing a new deal with Brissett. The Cardinals are in a full-blown rebuild and used a third-round pick on Carson Beck last month after signing Gardner Minshew in free agency. Even if Brissett opens the season as Arizona's starter, there's a good chance Beck makes rookie-year starts.