Jacoby Brissett News: Remains away from team
Brissett was not present for the first day of the final week of Arizona's voluntary OTAs on Monday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
Brissett continues to hold out as he seeks a reworked contract for 2026. He's yet to show up at Arizona's OTAs, though the sessions so far have been voluntary. However, the Cardinals begin mandatory minicamp next Monday, so the situation could escalate if Brissett remains absent then (assuming he hasn't gotten the new deal he desires).
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