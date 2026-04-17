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Jacoby Brissett News: Seeking raise to starter-level pay

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Brissett isn't attending Phase 1 of Arizona's offseason program and is seeking an extension that will pay him commensurate with being a starting quarterback, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Brissett is scheduled to make $9.06 million in 2026 but has only $1.5 million in guaranteed money. The Cardinals appear willing to address Brissett's request, per Rapoport. Until a new deal is agreed upon, the 33-year-old quarterback will likely remain away from team activities. Brissett started the final 12 games of the 2025 season for the Cardinals and is expected to serve as the team's starting quarterback in 2026, though he posted an uninspiring 1-11 record as a starter last season.

Jacoby Brissett
Arizona Cardinals
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