Jacoby Brissett News: Still far from new deal

The Cardinals and Brissett haven't made inroads on an amended contract, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

According to Weinfuss, the two sides are "significantly" far apart on a new deal, and Brissett will continue to stay away from Arizona's offseason program without one, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com. Brissett is seeking an increase in the $1.5 million in guarantees on his current contract for 2026, which likely was spurred by the combination of his output from his 12 starts last season (3,366 yards, 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions on 65.1 percent passing), the fact offseason signing Gardner Minshew has $5.14 million in guaranteed money for the upcoming campaign, and the Cardinals drafting Carson Beck in the third round of this year's draft. The situation could gain clarity as the team draws closer to mandatory minicamp (June 8-10), as Brissett's continued absence then would be subject to fines.