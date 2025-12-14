For the second straight game, the Arizona defense coughed up at least 40 points, letting another strong performance from Brissett go to waste. The three TDs -- two to Trey McBride and one to Michael Wilson -- were a season high for the veteran QB, but Brissett has tossed multiple scores in eight of the last nine games, posting an impressive 18:6 TD:INT since taking over for Kyler Murray (foot) in Week 6. Brissett will look to establish a new career high in passing TDs on a season in Week 16 against the Falcons.