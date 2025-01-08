Jacoby Brissett News: Throws for 826 yards in 2024

Brissett finished the 2024 regular season with 95 completions on 161 passing attempts for 826 yards, with two TDs and an interception in eight games.

Brissett, who added 15 carries for 62 yards in that span, went 1-4 while starting the Patriots' first five games of the season until rookie first-rounder Drake Maye took over. The veteran QB is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, but it's possible he could remain with New England in 2025 in a backup capacity. That said, the team may opt to roll with 2024 sixth-rounder Joe Milton as Maye's top backup, and in that scenario Brissett would become an option for another team looking for a respected and experienced No. 2 signal caller.