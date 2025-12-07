Brissett got off to a hot start when he drove his team down the field for a touchdown pass on the game's opening possession. The veteran signal-caller was clamped down from there salvaging his day from a fantasy perspective with a garbage-time touchdown in the fourth quarter. Brissett's three-game streak of reaching 300 passing yards came to an end Sunday, but he is still posting voluminous passing numbers while starting for the fledgling Cardinals. Kyler Murray (foot) has still not been reinstated off injured reserve, leaving Brissett to handle a rough road matchup against the Texans next Sunday.