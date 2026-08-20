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Jacoby Brissett News: Won't play in Saturday's preseason contest

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 20, 2026

Coach Mike LaFleur said Thursday that Brissett won't suit up for Saturday's preseason game against the Cowboys, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

After a crisp preseason Week 1 in which he competed all five of his passes for 44 yards and one touchdown last Thursday at Las Vegas, Brissett will take a seat for the Cardinals' second exhibition, ceding the start to backup QB Gardner Minshew. Meanwhile, Carson Beck "most likely" won't be healthy enough to play through his rib injury, meaning Minshew and Kedon Slovis will handle signal-caller duties Saturday. After inking a reworked contract with Arizona in late July, Brissett again will lead the offense come Week 1.

Jacoby Brissett
Arizona Cardinals
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