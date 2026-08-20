Jacoby Brissett News: Won't play in Saturday's preseason contest
Coach Mike LaFleur said Thursday that Brissett won't suit up for Saturday's preseason game against the Cowboys, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
After a crisp preseason Week 1 in which he competed all five of his passes for 44 yards and one touchdown last Thursday at Las Vegas, Brissett will take a seat for the Cardinals' second exhibition, ceding the start to backup QB Gardner Minshew. Meanwhile, Carson Beck "most likely" won't be healthy enough to play through his rib injury, meaning Minshew and Kedon Slovis will handle signal-caller duties Saturday. After inking a reworked contract with Arizona in late July, Brissett again will lead the offense come Week 1.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jacoby Brissett See More
-
Weekly Rankings
2026 Fantasy Football QB Rankings (NFL Preseason Week 2 Update)Yesterday
-
Weekly Rankings
2026 Fantasy Football PPR Rankings: NFL Preseason Week 2 Update3 days ago
-
Fantasy Football Draft Strategy
Fantasy Football Draft Strategy: Everything To Know From Preseason Week 13 days ago
-
Box Score Breakdown
Box Score Breakdown: NFL Preseason Week 1 Fantasy Recap3 days ago
-
General NFL Article
2026 Fantasy Football Auction Draft Cheat Sheet (Printable + Excel)4 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jacoby Brissett See More