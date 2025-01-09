Jacoby Windmon News: Shows flashes in rookie season

Windmon tallied 22 total tackles, including 1.5 sacks, and defended two passes across eight games in 2024.

Windmon, an undrafted rookie from Michigan State, was signed off the Steelers' practice squad in mid-October but didn't play a defensive snap until the Panthers' Week 15 loss to the Cowboys. The 23-year-old flashed potential during his two starts, recording 18 total tackles, including 1.5 sacks, and two passes defended over Weeks 16 and 17. Windmon's performances as a starter likely secured him a roster spot in Carolina for 2025, though he's expected to return to a reserve role.