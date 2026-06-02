Ja'Corey Brooks headshot

Ja'Corey Brooks Injury: Waived by Commanders

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 3, 2026 at 1:59pm

Washington cut Brooks with an injury waiver designation Tuesday.

Brooks made his NFL debut with the Commanders as an undrafted rookie in 2025, playing seven offensive snaps in Week 6 versus the Bears. Now, the wideout is apparently dealing with an unspecified injury, with his roster spot having been filled by the signing of TE Anthony Firkser.

Ja'Corey Brooks
 Free Agent
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