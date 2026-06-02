Ja'Corey Brooks News: Done with Commanders
Washington released Brooks on Tuesday.
Brooks made his NFL debut with the Commanders as an undrafted rookie in 2025, playing seven offensive snaps in Week 6 versus the Bears. Now, he'll become a free agent again and seek another opportunity with a different club.
Ja'Corey Brooks
Free Agent
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