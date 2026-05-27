Jacory Croskey-Merritt headshot

Jacory Croskey-Merritt Injury: May be dealing with injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2026

Croskey-Merritt (undisclosed) is dressed for practice Wednesday but is not participating in team drills, Ben Standig of Big 100 Washington D.C. reports.

Croskey-Merritt may simply be dealing with a minor injury, leading the Commanders to take a cautious approach to his activity level at voluntary OTAs. His next opportunity to take part in team drills will arrive during mandatory minicamp June 16-18, and then during training camp in July. The 2025 seventh-round pick suited up for all 17 regular-season games as a rookie, totaling 175 carries for 805 yards and eight touchdowns (4.6 YPC). He also had nine catches for 68 yards on 13 targets. Rachaad White inked with Washington on a one-year deal in free agency and will provide Croskey-Merritt with competition for touches, especially in the receiving game. The Commanders also inked Jerome Ford (shoulder) and re-signed Jeremy McNichols, both to one-year deals, and selected rookie sixth-rounder Kaytron Allen in April's draft.

Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Washington Commanders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jacory Croskey-Merritt See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jacory Croskey-Merritt See More
How to Identify Fantasy Football ADP Risers and Fallers Before Your Draft
NFL
How to Identify Fantasy Football ADP Risers and Fallers Before Your Draft
Author Image
KC Joyner
6 days ago
Underdog Best Ball Fantasy Football: May ADP Trends in Best Ball Mania
NFL
Underdog Best Ball Fantasy Football: May ADP Trends in Best Ball Mania
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
20 days ago
2026 NFL Draft: Veteran Fantasy Football Winners & Losers
NFL
2026 NFL Draft: Veteran Fantasy Football Winners & Losers
Author Image
Jim Coventry
21 days ago
Underdog Best Ball Fantasy Football: Estimating Rookie ADPs in Best Ball Mania
NFL
Underdog Best Ball Fantasy Football: Estimating Rookie ADPs in Best Ball Mania
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
30 days ago
Best Ball Strategy: Late Round Rookie Targets Pre-NFL Draft
NFL
Best Ball Strategy: Late Round Rookie Targets Pre-NFL Draft
Author Image
John McKechnie
42 days ago