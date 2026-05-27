Jacory Croskey-Merritt Injury: May be dealing with injury

Croskey-Merritt (undisclosed) is dressed for practice Wednesday but is not participating in team drills, Ben Standig of Big 100 Washington D.C. reports.

Croskey-Merritt may simply be dealing with a minor injury, leading the Commanders to take a cautious approach to his activity level at voluntary OTAs. His next opportunity to take part in team drills will arrive during mandatory minicamp June 16-18, and then during training camp in July. The 2025 seventh-round pick suited up for all 17 regular-season games as a rookie, totaling 175 carries for 805 yards and eight touchdowns (4.6 YPC). He also had nine catches for 68 yards on 13 targets. Rachaad White inked with Washington on a one-year deal in free agency and will provide Croskey-Merritt with competition for touches, especially in the receiving game. The Commanders also inked Jerome Ford (shoulder) and re-signed Jeremy McNichols, both to one-year deals, and selected rookie sixth-rounder Kaytron Allen in April's draft.