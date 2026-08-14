Jacory Croskey-Merritt News: Won't play Friday
Croskey-Merritt isn't in line to suit up for Friday's preseason game versus the Dolphins.
Croskey-Merritt will be joined on the sideline by fellow RBs Rachaad White and Jeremy McNichols (quadriceps), leaving 2026 sixth-round pick Kaytron Allen, offseason pickup Jerome Ford and undrafted rookie Robert Henry to man the backfield in the Commanders' exhibition opener. As a seventh-round rookie last season, Croskey-Merritt was a rare bright spot in the offense, turning 175 carries into 805 yards and eight touchdowns and gathering in nine of 13 targets for 68 yards. Considering White has averaged 223.8 touches per 17 games in his four-year career, he poises a legitimate threat to Croskey-Merritt's workload in the upcoming campaign.
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